Saad scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Saad was the recipient of a gift in the third period, as Connor Mackey lost the puck in his own zone. The 30-year-old Saad made no mistake on the shot, netting his second goal in the last four games and his seventh tally of the season. He's at nine points, 43 shots and a minus-4 rating through 24 contests overall, though he's still seeing top-six usage despite the relative lack of results.