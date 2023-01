Saad picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Saad opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before adding an assist on Brayden Schenn's tally in the third. Saad has been hot of late after a slow start to the season, logging points in four straight games and tallying six goals in his last six contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to 13 goals and five assists through 34 games this season.