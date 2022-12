Saad scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Saad's empty-net tally, his first goal in five games, capped the Blues' 3-1 victory. The 30-year-old winger hasn't produced much yet this season despite playing on St. Louis' top power-play unit. Saad now has eight goals and three assists in 29 games this season.