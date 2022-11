Schenn won't complete Saturday's game against Florida because of a lower-body injury, Alex Ferrario of 101 ESPN St. Louis reports.

Schenn had a minus-2 rating and one shot in 13:06 of ice time before he had to exit the game. Entering Saturday's contest, he had six goals and 17 points in 20 games this season. Noel Acciari might play a bigger role in upcoming games for as long as Schenn is out.