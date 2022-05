Faulk supplied an assist, added three hits, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Faulk set up Jordan Kyrou, who tied the game at 3-3 with 4:46 left in regulation. The 30-year-old defenseman hadn't scored a goal since April 24, though he's remained solid in all situations for the Blues during the playoffs. He's at seven points, 26 shots, 32 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 11 postseason outings.