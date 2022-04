Faulk scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

For the second game in a row, Faulk netted the game-winning goal. The 30-year-old defenseman has surged in April with eight goals and nine assists through 14 contests, helping to make up for the absence of Torey Krug (upper body) for much of the month. Faulk is up to 16 tallies, 47 points, 166 shots on net, 148 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-43 rating through 74 outings.