Krug (lower body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Krug has been in and out of the trainer's room with injuries over the last month. It's unclear if this one is related to any of his previous ones -- he returned from a one-game absence Sunday. If Krug misses time, Marco Scandella's ramp-up in his return from hip surgery may be slightly accelerated to compensate for his teammate's absence.