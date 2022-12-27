Krug was placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He'll be reevaluated in six weeks.

This is a major loss for the Blues and fantasy managers alike, as Krug had just begun to heat up of late, having racked up six helpers and a plus-3 rating through his last six games. Now, the 31-year-old defender will be sidelined until mid-February at a minimum. Justin Faulk appears in line to get the first crack at replacing Krug on the No. 1 power-play unit.