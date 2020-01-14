Bozak netted a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Bozak's tally at 2:21 of the second period restored the Blues' lead, and they never looked back from that point on. The 33-year-old has come into his own offensively with six goals and three helpers in his last nine games. He's up to 24 points (11 tallies, 13 helpers) through 46 outings, which puts him on pace for 40-point campaign. He missed that mark with 38 points in 72 contests last season.