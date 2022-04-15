Primeau was assigned to AHL Laval on Friday.
Carey Price (knee) is set to make his season debut Friday against the Islanders, so the Canadiens are no longer in need of Primeau's services in goal. Primeau will likely remain in the minors as long as Price and Sam Montembeault remain healthy.
