Armia will not be with the team for the time being after being granted a leave of absence Tuesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Armia has generated just two goals in his last 12 contests along with 24 shots, 17 assists and seven blocks. The team didn't provide an update on when the 28-year-old winger might be cleared to return to action but in the meantime, Mathieu Perreault figures to step back into the lineup.