Domi picked up a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

It's been a fine first season in Montreal for Domi who was able to score his second of the evening on an empty net, also finishing with a team-high six shots on goal. The 24-year-old continues adding to his best season as a pro, with the two points in this one giving him 62 through 70 games. A big part of Domi's success in 2018-19 has been his ability to cash in on opportunities when they present themselves, as his 13.5 shooting percentage is the highest it's been since his 2015-16 rookie campaign.