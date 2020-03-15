Markstrom (knee) is expected to be available for the Canucks if the NHL season resumes play in late April or later, Patrick Johnson of The Vancouver Province reports.

Markstrom sustained a knee injury in late February and required a procedure to address the matter, with sources close to the situation indicating the netminder would likely be sidelined around six weeks as a result. That timeline would have initially put Markstrom at risk of being sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, but the NHL's decision Thursday to suspend play looks like it may limit the amount of actual game time he misses. Markstrom already resumed skating Tuesday, and though he won't have a chance to practice for at least a couple of weeks, he'll likely continue to conduct his own modified rehab program at home while he works to strengthen his knee. Markstrom's availability after the NHL returns from hiatus would provide a major boost for a Canucks squad that is far from a lock to earn a playoff spot.