Hagelin (eye) missed Thursday's skate test with an undisclosed injury, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Hagelin's injury is unrelated to the eye injury that has kept him sidelined since March. The 34-year-old Swede was cleared to resume contact earlier in September after undergoing multiple eye surgeries. Further updates on Hagelin's availability are expected prior to Washington's first preseason action on Sunday against the Sabres.