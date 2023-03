Ingram will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Leah Merrall of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram was solid in his last start Saturday versus the Avalanche, stopping 41 of 44 shots, but he still came away with an overtime loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Flames team that's averaging 3.06 goals per game on the road this year, 17th in the NHL.