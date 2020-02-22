Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Will miss multiple games

Head coach Rich Tocchet said Chyrchrun's hip injury is "definitely not great" and he'll miss at least the next two games Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Chychrun will miss Saturday's matchup versus the Lightning, and he'll aim to get back into the lineup Feb. 29 versus the Sabres. The Coyotes don't have a definitive timeline for the blueliner's return, so don't be surprised if he sits out even longer. Aaron Ness is expected to man the bottom pairing during Chychrun's absence.