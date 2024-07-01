Chychrun was brought in by the Capitals from the Senators on Monday in exchange for Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick.

Chychrun impressed this past season with 14 goals and 27 assists, including 16 power-play points, in 82 regular-season contests. It was just the second time in the blueliner's career that he was able to reach the 40-point threshold, having last done it back in 2020-21 with the Coyotes. Chychrun should offer more offensive upside for the Caps than the departing Nick Jensen while also taking on a role with the No. 2 power-play unit.