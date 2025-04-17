Chychrun (rest) will play Thursday versus the Penguins, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Chychrun will return after taking one game off for maintenance purposes. The 27-year-old will be one of five blueliners in the lineup and should feature on the power play as well.
