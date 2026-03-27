Chychrun notched two assists, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.

Chychrun helped out on both of Ivan Miroshnichenko's goals in this contest. It's been a bit of a tough month for Chychrun, who has five points and a minus-3 rating over 11 appearances in March as his goal scoring has dried up. The 27-year-old blueliner is at 53 points (23 goals, 30 helpers), 208 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 54 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 71 appearances. This has been a career year on offense for the blueliner, even with the recent slowdown.