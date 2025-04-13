Chychrun (illness) is set to return Sunday versus the Blue Jackets, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Chychrun was held out of Washington's previous two games because of the illness. He's projected to serve on the second pairing alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk. Alexander Alexeyev is set to be a healthy scratch versus Columbus.
