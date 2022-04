Vejmelka will patrol the crease during Friday's home game versus the Capitals, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Vejmelka was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against Chicago, surrendering four goals on 40 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime defeat. He'll try to snap his personal five-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.58 goals per game on the road this year, fourth in the NHL.