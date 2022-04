Vejmelka stopped 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Vejmelka was excellent against a Wild team that had scored five or more goals in five of their previous six games. It was the first win in eight starts for the 25-year-old netminder who now has a 12-32-3 record on the season with a .900 save percentage. With Harri Sateri getting the start on Wednesday, Vejmelka will likely be back in net Friday for the season finale against Nashville.