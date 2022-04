Vejmelka stopped 36 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka faced a heavy volume of shots again, en route to a fifth-consecutive start without a win. It's tough to put much of the blame on Vejmelka, who's made 32 or more saves in four of the five losses. The 25-year-old netminder now has a 12-31-3 record on the season, with a .899 save percentage.