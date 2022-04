Vejmelka will get the starting nod at home against Nashville on Friday.

Vejmelka stopped 35 of 38 shots in a win over the Wild on Tuesday, snapping an 0-5-1 skid over his previous seven outings. The rookie netminder is sporting a 3.60 GAA and a .900 save percentage with a 13-32-3 record this season. He's 0-2-0 with an .849 save percentage against the Predators.