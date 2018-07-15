Roy signed a one-year, $874,000 two-way contract with the Ducks on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Roy was extended a qualifying offer back in June as he entered restricted free agency, and, as expected, he will remain in Anaheim. Roy ended up playing 25 games in the NHL last season after making the jump from AHL San Diego and recorded six goals and one assist in that span.