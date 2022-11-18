Beaulieu (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

It's unclear when Beaulieu suffered the injury, though he's missed three straight games for the Ducks after a fight in a Nov. 9 game versus the Wild. His absence has allowed steady playing time for Colton White and Simon Benoit. If Beaulieu's placement on IR is retroactive, he is eligible to return whenever ready.