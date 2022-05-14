Tanev (undisclosed) was injured in Friday's Game 6 versus the Stars, and his status for Sunday's Game 7 is uncertain, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Tanev was limited to 7:47 of ice time. The 32-year-old defenseman has yet to record a point in the playoffs, logging 14 blocked shots, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through six contests. If he can't play Sunday, Michael Stone would likely stay in the lineup, while Brett Ritchie or Ryan Carpenter could draw back in if head coach Darryl Sutter opts to return to a 12-forward lineup.