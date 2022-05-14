Tanev (undisclosed) was injured in Friday's Game 6 versus the Stars, and his status for Sunday's Game 7 is uncertain, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Tanev was limited to 7:47 of ice time. The 32-year-old defenseman has yet to record a point in the playoffs, logging 14 blocked shots, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through six contests. If he can't play Sunday, Michael Stone would likely stay in the lineup, while Brett Ritchie or Ryan Carpenter could draw back in if head coach Darryl Sutter opts to return to a 12-forward lineup.
More News
-
Flames' Chris Tanev: Distributes three helpers•
-
Flames' Chris Tanev: Nets game-winner versus Stars•
-
Flames' Chris Tanev: Posts three points in win•
-
Flames' Chris Tanev: Sets new personal best in points•
-
Flames' Chris Tanev: Matches career high in points•
-
Flames' Chris Tanev: Helps out on empty-netter•