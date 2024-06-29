Tanev's (ankle) negotiating rights were acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Stars on Saturday in exchange for Max Ellis and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Tanev is set to become an unrestricted free agent Monday, but this will give Toronto an exclusive window to negotiate a contract with him before that date. The 34-year-old defenseman is coming off a four-year, $18 million contract. He had two goals, 19 points, a plus-22 rating, 24 PIM, 45 hits and 207 blocked shots in 75 regular-season outings between Calgary and Dallas while averaging 19:41 of ice time in 2023-24. He was also leaned on heavily during the Stars' 2024 playoff run, averaging 22:17 while recording two assists, a plus-7 rating, six PIM, 30 hits and 73 blocks across 19 contests. The blueliner is recovering from a tendon injury, but he didn't miss any time during the postseason and will likely be fine for the start of the 2024-25 campaign.