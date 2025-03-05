Tanev (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus Vegas, but he might be an option Saturday against Colorado, per Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Tanev has missed Toronto's past three games due to the injury. He has two goals, 17 points and 151 blocks in 57 appearances in 2024-25. When Tanev is ready to return, Conor Timmins might spend more time as a healthy scratch.