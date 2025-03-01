Tanev (upper body) is feeling better, but he's still expected to miss Sunday's clash against Pittsburgh and Monday's game versus San Jose, coach Craig Berube told Mark Masters of TSN on Saturday.
That would make Wednesday's match in Vegas the earliest potential date for Tanev's return. The 35-year-old defenseman has two goals, 17 points and 151 blocks in 57 appearances in 2024-25. Philippe Myers might play regularly while Tanev is unavailable.
