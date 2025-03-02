Tanev (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
The move, retroactive to Feb. 25, is largely procedural as it had been previously reported that Tanev would be out until Wednesday. Philippe Myers should remain in the lineup in Tanev's absence.
