Markstrom will be in the home crease versus Anaheim on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off his best start of the season as he stopped all 40 Minnesota shots for his first shutout of the season. Markstrom has struggled this season after picking up nine shutouts in 2021-22, to lead the NHL. Markstrom is 17-17-8 with a 2.89 GAA and .893 save percentage. He will face the Ducks, who are the second-lowest scoring team in the NHL, scoring 2.49 goals per game.