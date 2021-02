The Flames placed Markstrom (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday.

Markstrom has missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, as he'll sit out Thursday's game against Ottawa. The move is retroactive to Feb. 20, so the 31-year-old could return for Saturday's game against Ottawa. David Rittich will start Thursday's game, with Artyom Zagidulin serving as his backup.