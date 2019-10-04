Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two power-play points in loss
Gaudreau scored a goal and provided an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Both of Johnny Hockey's first two points of the year came on the power play, as he and center Sean Monahan set up each other's tallies. Thursday's contest also marked Gaudreau's 100th multi-point game. Gaudreau fell a point shy of the century mark last year, but his 2019-20 campaign is off to a productive start as he sets his sights on the milestone.
