Backlund produced two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Backlund helped out on third-period tallies by Andrew Mangiapane and Michael Stone. The 33-year-old Backlund has gone nine games without a goal, but he has nine assists and a plus-4 rating in that span. The veteran center is up to 31 points, 155 shots on net, 55 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 51 contests, putting him on track to reach the 40-point mark for the first time since 2019-20.