Backlund scored an empty-net goal on two shots, logged two hits and added four PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.
Backlund deposited the empty-netter late in the third period to end any chance of a Stars comeback. The goal was Backlund's first point in four playoff games this year. He's been fairly active with 12 shots on net, but Stars goalie Jake Oettinger hasn't made things easy for the Flames.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Earns power-play assist•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Logs helper Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Assist streak at three games•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Draws power-play helper•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Offers helper in win•