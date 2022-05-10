Backlund scored an empty-net goal on two shots, logged two hits and added four PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Backlund deposited the empty-netter late in the third period to end any chance of a Stars comeback. The goal was Backlund's first point in four playoff games this year. He's been fairly active with 12 shots on net, but Stars goalie Jake Oettinger hasn't made things easy for the Flames.