Lyon made 38 saves in a 2-1 OT loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

He played a strong game and came within 40 seconds of a shutout. And then the winner just trickled past him. Lyon has been strong in his last two performances -- he stopped 73 of 77 shots (.948) against the Pens and Caps. Lyon has a shot as the backup in 2021-22 unless the Flyers re-up Brian Elliott.