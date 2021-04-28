Giroux tallied a goal on five shots in a 6-4 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.
Giroux broke loose in front of the net and deked MacKenzie Blackwood to tie the game at 3-3 at 3:34 of the third period. Giroux has followed up an 11-game goal drought with three tallies and nine shots over his last two contests.
