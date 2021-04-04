Giroux scored two goals Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Giroux remains the Flyers' leader, but he's in the middle of a strange trend -- he has picked up points in every other game since March 15. Still, Giroux has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his last 11 games and 29 points, including 11 goals, in 34 games overall. This every other game thing is likely to come to an end, but it's odd right now. And it could impact you in significantly in head-to-head daily formats.