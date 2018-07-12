Martel signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Martel was productive in the minors last season, totaling 25 goals and 40 points in 59 games. The 23-year-old pivot's skill set is well suited for the AHL, but at just 5-foot-8, he'll likely have a tough time finding success at the NHL level.