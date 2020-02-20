Martel was brought in via trade by the Panthers from the Lightning on Thursday in exchange for Anthony Greco.

Martel hasn't appeared in an NHL game for the Lightning this season, though he did log nine games with Tampa Bay back in 2018-19 in which he tallied two helpers, 12 hits and 16 shots. The center figures to remain in the minors with AHL Springfield for the rest of the year but could be among the Black Aces call-ups.