Lightning's Danick Martel: Learning game from press box
Martel remains the Lightning's 13th forward and a healthy scratch.
Martel has only seen ice time in one contest -- Nov. 10 against the Sens. He laid three hits and fired the same number of shots in 12:06. The Bolts tend to favor small forwards, so Martel has a shot with them. But they already have a lot of smaller guys on the ice right now. His fantasy value -- if there is any -- is going to lie deep in the future.
