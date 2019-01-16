Lightning's Danick Martel: Healthy scratch again
Martel is once again a healthy scratch after playing two games last week.
Martel is a small, high-energy buzzsaw on the NHL's best team. He has dressed for just six games this season and mustered one assist on 12 shots. Martel is a great story, but he just doesn't play enough to warrant any kind of fantasy attention.
