Lightning's Danick Martel: Gets assist in rare appearance
Martel played Tuesday for the first time since Jan. 10 and recorded an assist in a 6-3 win over Calgary.
Martel played with Cedric Paquette and Ryan Callahan. It was just the sixth time he has played since joining the roster. There's just no fantasy value in that.
