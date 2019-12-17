Flyers' Travis Konecny: Activated off injured reserve
Konecny (concussion) was removed from injured reserve Tuesday and will return to the lineup against Anaheim.
Konecny missed the past three games after suffering a concussion but is set to rejoin the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched three goals and one assist in four contests. Playing with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier certainly bolsters Konecny's fantasy value and makes him a top-end option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.