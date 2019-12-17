Konecny (concussion) was removed from injured reserve Tuesday and will return to the lineup against Anaheim.

Konecny missed the past three games after suffering a concussion but is set to rejoin the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched three goals and one assist in four contests. Playing with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier certainly bolsters Konecny's fantasy value and makes him a top-end option.