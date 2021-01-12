Tuch (undisclosed) skated before Tuesday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Tuch was initially considered day-to-day after missing Sunday's practice, and this was his first appearance on the ice since that absence. The 24-year-old is expected to practice with the team Wednesday, and if that comes to fruition, he'll have a chance to play in Thursday's season opener against the Ducks.