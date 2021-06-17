Stephenson (undisclosed) did not take the ice for warmups ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stephenson has served as the top-line center for the Golden Knights this season, so this is a big loss for the team. The ripple effect from his absence will see Nicolas Roy move up to center the top line, Keegan Kolesar working on the third line, and Patrick Brown entering the lineup. It's unclear how Stephenson got hurt, as he logged 17:26 of ice time in Game 1 on Monday.