Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Fuels big win with pair of points
Stone scored the opening goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
The second line for the Golden Knights bookended a five-goal first period, with Stone striking first and center Paul Stastny capping the explosion and forcing Canucks goalie Markstrom out of the game with the fifth goal. Stone now has a goal and three assists in six games for the Golden Knights, giving him 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 65 appearances this season. Any forward in the top six for the Golden Knights is a worth a start for most fantasy situations, especially since Stone's arrival.
