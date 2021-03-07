Stone (undisclosed) went to the locker room during Saturday's game versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It's unclear what forced the Golden Knights' captain to leave the bench. Stone opened the scoring in the first period of Saturday's contest. If Stone doesn't return to the game, an update should be available in head coach Pete DeBoer's postgame comments.
