Teravainen (concussion) is expected to travel with the Hurricanes on their upcoming road trip, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Teravainen has played only once in the last 28 games. The Hurricanes are set to embark on a six-game road trip that begins Monday in Tampa Bay. They'll also have stops in south Florida and Dallas during the trip. While it's no guarantee Teravainen will play, the fact that he'll travel and presumably log some practice time on the road is an encouraging step towards his eventual return.